Arkansas Picked To Win SEC West
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With opening day just more than a week away, Arkansas picked up one final preseason honor heading into the 2018 baseball season.
The Razorbacks were picked to win the SEC West by the leagues head coaches on Thursday. Arkansas received 12 of the 14 first place votes for the division while LSU and Ole Miss each received one vote each. Florida received 13 votes to win the SEC East and the defending national champions picked up 12 votes to win the overall conference. Arkansas and Texas A&M each had one vote to win the SEC.
Arkansas catcher Grant Koch was tabbed as the preseason All-SEC first team catcher after hitting .264 with 13 home runs and drove in 42 last season as a sophomore.
Pitcher Blaine Knight, shortstop Jax Biggers and centerfielder Dominic Fletcher were each picked on the preseason All-SEC second team.
2018 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll
Eastern Division
1. Florida (13) – 91
2. Kentucky (1) – 74
3. Vanderbilt – 72
4. South Carolina – 50
5. Georgia – 41
6. Missouri – 32
7. Tennessee – 25
Western Division
1. Arkansas (12) – 90
2. Texas A&M (1) – 72
3. Ole Miss (1) – 62
4. LSU – 59
5. Mississippi State – 44
6. Auburn – 38
7. Alabama – 20
SEC Champion: Florida (12), Arkansas (1), Texas A&M (1)
2018 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team
First Team
C: Grant Koch, Arkansas
1B: Julian Infante, Vanderbilt
2B: Cobie Vance, Alabama
SS: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M
3B: Jonathan India, Florida
OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU
OF: Tristan Pompey, Kentucky
OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State
DH/UTL: Michael Curry, Georgia
SP: Brady Singer, Florida
SP: Casey Mize, Auburn
RP: Michael Byrne, Florida
Second Team
C: JJ Schwarz, Florida
1B: Kameron Misner, Missouri
2B: Luke Becker, Kentucky
SS: Jax Biggers, Arkansas
3B: George Janca, Texas A&M
OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas
OF: Zach Watson, LSU
OF: Carlos Cortes, South Carolina
DH/UTL: JJ Schwarz, Florida
SP: Sean Hjelle, Kentucky
SP: Blaine Knight, Arkansas
RP: Dallas Woolfolk, Ole Miss