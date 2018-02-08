× Arkansas Picked To Win SEC West

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With opening day just more than a week away, Arkansas picked up one final preseason honor heading into the 2018 baseball season.

The Razorbacks were picked to win the SEC West by the leagues head coaches on Thursday. Arkansas received 12 of the 14 first place votes for the division while LSU and Ole Miss each received one vote each. Florida received 13 votes to win the SEC East and the defending national champions picked up 12 votes to win the overall conference. Arkansas and Texas A&M each had one vote to win the SEC.

Arkansas catcher Grant Koch was tabbed as the preseason All-SEC first team catcher after hitting .264 with 13 home runs and drove in 42 last season as a sophomore.

Pitcher Blaine Knight, shortstop Jax Biggers and centerfielder Dominic Fletcher were each picked on the preseason All-SEC second team.

2018 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Eastern Division

1. Florida (13) – 91

2. Kentucky (1) – 74

3. Vanderbilt – 72

4. South Carolina – 50

5. Georgia – 41

6. Missouri – 32

7. Tennessee – 25

Western Division

1. Arkansas (12) – 90

2. Texas A&M (1) – 72

3. Ole Miss (1) – 62

4. LSU – 59

5. Mississippi State – 44

6. Auburn – 38

7. Alabama – 20

SEC Champion: Florida (12), Arkansas (1), Texas A&M (1)

2018 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Grant Koch, Arkansas

1B: Julian Infante, Vanderbilt

2B: Cobie Vance, Alabama

SS: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

3B: Jonathan India, Florida

OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU

OF: Tristan Pompey, Kentucky

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

DH/UTL: Michael Curry, Georgia

SP: Brady Singer, Florida

SP: Casey Mize, Auburn

RP: Michael Byrne, Florida

Second Team

C: JJ Schwarz, Florida

1B: Kameron Misner, Missouri

2B: Luke Becker, Kentucky

SS: Jax Biggers, Arkansas

3B: George Janca, Texas A&M

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

OF: Zach Watson, LSU

OF: Carlos Cortes, South Carolina

DH/UTL: JJ Schwarz, Florida

SP: Sean Hjelle, Kentucky

SP: Blaine Knight, Arkansas

RP: Dallas Woolfolk, Ole Miss