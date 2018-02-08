Country Music Superstar Blake Shelton Playing A Surprise Show In Fort Smith Tonight

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Country music superstar Blake Shelton will be playing a free show at The Sound Room tonight (Feb. 8) at 8 p.m.
Shelton made the announcement about noon on Twitter.
The concert will only be for those 21 or older, and the venue has limited space, so it's on a first-come, first-serve basis. Patrons were already starting to line up by 1 p.m.
The Sound Room opened in May 2016 at 817 Garrison Ave. as a live entertainment venue with a full bar, full-service kitchen, large dance floor and performance stage, according to its website.
For more information, contact the venue by phone them by phone at 479-763-1950 or visit its Facebook page.