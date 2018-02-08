Country Music Superstar Blake Shelton Playing A Surprise Show In Fort Smith Tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Country music superstar Blake Shelton will be playing a free show at The Sound Room tonight (Feb. 8) at 8 p.m.

Shelton made the announcement about noon on Twitter.

Hey y’all, how does a show in Fort Smith, Arkansas sound!? How about tonight!? Because it is happening! See you at The Sound Room tonight at 8pm! It’s a free show with limited space so first come, first serve! - Team BS — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 8, 2018

The concert will only be for those 21 or older, and the venue has limited space, so it's on a first-come, first-serve basis. Patrons were already starting to line up by 1 p.m.

The Sound Room opened in May 2016 at 817 Garrison Ave. as a live entertainment venue with a full bar, full-service kitchen, large dance floor and performance stage, according to its website.

For more information, contact the venue by phone them by phone at 479-763-1950 or visit its Facebook page.