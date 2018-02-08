× Former Benton County Sheriff’s Wife Arrested For Harassment, Communicating False Alarm

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville police on Thursday (Feb. 8) arrested Sabrina C. Cradduck, the wife of former Benton County Sheriff Kelley Cradduck, for harassment and communicating a false alarm in July 2017, according to a news release.

Sabrina Cradduck, 30, was cited and released on the misdemeanor charges, according to Gene Page, spokesman for Bentonville police.

The Bentonville and Centerton police departments worked on the investigation, forwarding it to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office, which in turn forwarded it to special prosecutor Jack McQuary, according to the release.

Page referred further questions to McQuary, who declined to comment.

Kelley Cradduck resigned from the sheriff’s office in April 2016 after losing the Republican nomination for sheriff. Earlier that month he was sentenced to six months probation for misdemeanor tampering charges.

Arkansas State Police arrested Kelley Cradduck Jan. 19, 2016, at the sheriff’s office in connection for allegedly telling an employee to lie during an State Police investigation into whether Cradduck asked employees to backdate the start date of a new jailer by two weeks, according Jason Barrett, a Little Rock prosecutor appointed to oversee the investigation.

Cradduck’s record was later expunged.

Certain offenses can be expunged in Arkansas, meaning someone’s conduct “shall be deemed as a matter of law never to have occurred, and the individual may state that no such conduct ever occurred,” according to Arkansas Code Annotated 16-90-902.

The Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training voted 4-3 on Aug. 31 to allow him to keep his law enforcement certification.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office planned to hire Cradduck in September 2017, but Cradduck and Sheriff Randy Mayfield later decided “it is in the best interest of all” for Cradduck not to join the agency.

Mayfield cited a letter from Carroll County prosecutor Robert Rogers,who sent a letter to Mayfield saying cases involving Cradduck prevented “proper prosecution” due to Cradduck’s expunged criminal history.