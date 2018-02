× Gwen Stefani Joins Blake Shelton In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Gwen Stefani was spotted stepping off Blake Shelton’s tour bus in Fort Smith Thursday (Feb. 8).

Shelton will play a free surprise concert at The Sound Room at 8 p.m.

Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015 and often travel together.

She was seen arriving to concert venue at about 4:30 p.m.