HAPPENING NOW: Suspect Shot In Officer-Involved Shooting

MULDROW (KFSM) — A belligerent man who held a gun to his throat and led a standoff with police at at the Executive Inn was shot by an officer.

Sheriff Larry Lane said Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office and Muldrow Police Department are at the scene, which is at the motel on the south side of the Muldrow exit off Interstate 40.

Lane said the suspect held the gun to his throat before pointing shooting at officers. A Muldrow officer shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken by emergency helicopter to a hospital. No officers were injured.

Anyone in the area is encouraged to stay away from the scene for the time being.

