Hootens Arkansas Football Releases Top 50 Of 2019

With National Signing Day 2018 now in the rear view mirror, it’s time to turn your attention to the top players for 2019.

Hootens Arkansas Football wasted little time helping you do that as they’ve released their top-50 prospects in the state for next year’s class.

It should come as no surprise that Warren receiver Treylon Burks is listed as the state’s top prospect as the multi-purpose athlete does it all for the Lumberjacks. Burks already has offers Arkansas, Florida State and others. 247Sports has the Warren product listed as the No. 44 prospect in the country and No. 2 in Arkansas.

Bentonville West’s Jadon Jackson is the highest rated player from the Football Friday Night viewing area as the receiver was listed as the No. 4 prospect in Arkansas.

