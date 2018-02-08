× Officials Give All-Clear After Huntsville High School Bomb Threat

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) — Students are safe and classes have resumed at Huntsville High School after authorities cleared the building following a bomb threat.

Students and faculty evacuated about 11:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 8) after officials found a handwritten bomb threat, according to Todd Thomas, Huntsville Police Chief.

Thomas said University of Arkansas police used a K9 to search the school, and the animal found no indication of explosive devices.