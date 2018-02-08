× KFC, Taco Bell Teaming With Grubhub To Start Home Deliveries

(CBS News) — Americans will soon have to walk no further than their front door to partake in KFC and Taco Bell.

Yum Brands (YUM) — parent of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut — on Thursday announced a deal with food delivery service Grubhub (GRUB) that will lead to deliveries from thousands of locations across the U.S. in coming months.

Under the agreement, Yum is also taking a $200 million stake in Grubhub, which the delivery company will use to expand its network and bolster online orders to KFC and Taco Bell.

Wall Street embraced GrubHub in the wake of the agreement, and after the online food-delivery company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with its shares lately up 27 percent.

McDonald’s (MCD) already makes deliveries from about 5,000 of its fast-food outlets in the U.S. in a partnership with UberEats.

Also on Thursday, Amazon (AMZN) said it will start offering free two-hour delivery of Whole Foods groceries to Amazon Prime members. The service is initially being rolled out at some Whole Foods in four cities — Austin, Texas; Cincinnati, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; and Virginia Beach, Virginia — with plans to expand it throughout the U.S. this year.