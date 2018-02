× Man Run Over By Train

MULDROW (KFSM) — Police are trying to identify the body of a man who was run over by a train, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The incident happened about 11:20 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 8) near the intersection of East 1100 Road and Gibbons Lane.

The unknown pedestrian walked west on the tracks as the Union Pacific Train approached. The pedestrian acknowledged the train but didn’t get off the tracks, according to OHP.

He was thrown after being run over, according to OHP.