× Man Wielding Ice Pick Threatens Blake Shelton Fans In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A homeless man wielding four knives has been arrested after threatening Blake Shelton concertgoers.

Police said the man will face a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

While hundreds waited in line for the Blake Shelton surprise concert to begin, they were reportedly approached by a homeless man who was armed with three knives and an ice pick. He allegedly threatened the concert goers with the weapons.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story.