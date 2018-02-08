Man Wielding Ice Pick Threatens Blake Shelton Fans In Fort Smith
FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A homeless man wielding four knives has been arrested after threatening Blake Shelton concertgoers.
Police said the man will face a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.
While hundreds waited in line for the Blake Shelton surprise concert to begin, they were reportedly approached by a homeless man who was armed with three knives and an ice pick. He allegedly threatened the concert goers with the weapons.
No one was injured.
This is a developing story.