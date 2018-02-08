Metabolic Research Center – Bobby Is 40 Pound Down – Phase 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Good day in our weekly meeting, Bobby hit 40 pounds,” said Sarah.

“I feel pretty good. Obviously, it's been a grind to get to this point, but now I’m down 40 pounds. Obviously, I’ve got a little to go, but it's moving in the right direction,” said Bobby.

“So Bobby made it through the big game,” said Sarah. “He used some of the recipe ideas that I gave him last week and he had a great loss, he lost four and a half pounds this week.”

“She gave me some really good ideas for the big game to have some healthier options and being on the program helped me make better decisions throughout the game, so I wasn't just constantly in the kitchen, grazing on everything,” said Bobby. “I knew when to pick my battles and go when I needed to.”

“Every time one of our clients hit a milestone, we celebrate with them,” said Sarah. “So, what we're going to do is have bobby sign the 40-pound board. “He's going to get a little milestone rock that has a 40 on there that he can keep as a reminder of his success so far.”

“It's been a struggle, sometimes, like any weight loss program is, but I’ve kept working at it, and finally got there,” said Bobby. I think what's cool is my name's not the only one up there along with a lot of people who have had a lot of success doing this program.” “Looking at this board shows you everyone can do this, it's not just something that is really hard, and you can go out there and have success as long as you put the work in.”

Segment Sponsored By: Metabolic Research Center