× More Than One Pound Of Marijuana Found In Man’s Possession, Police Say

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is accused of possessing drugs and guns.

Jacory Williams, 27, is facing felony charges including two counts of delivering marijuana, and one count of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simultaneous possession of drugs and guns. He was arrested Wednesday (Feb. 7).

Detectives purchased marijuana from Jacory Williams during two controlled buys through the assistance of confidential informants, an arrest report states.

More than three ounces total was purchased from Williams, the report states.

Williams’s residence was searched by police, and two handguns, more than a pound of marijuana and paraphernalia was found, the report also states.

He is in the Washington County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond. He has a hearing set for March 12 in Washington County Circuit Court.