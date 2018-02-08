× Police Prevent Van Buren Student From Bringing Gun To School

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Van Buren School District has responded to an incident that happened last week in which a student threatened to bring a gun to school.

There was never a gun on school campus, according to the Van Buren Superintendent Harold Jeffcoat . However the student did have a gun in his possession off campus.

Jeffcoat said the student has “been removed from school”.

Van Buren police reported that a student was being bullied and said that he was going to bring a gun to school for his protection.

The student posted a comment on social media related to bringing a gun to school, according to police.