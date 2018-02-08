× Springdale Man Sentenced For Stealing 45 Guns From Springdale Business

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for burglarizing a federal gun licensee and stealing 45 guns.

Chad Sales, 31, was sentenced Thursday (Feb. 8) to a decade in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. He will also have to pay a $3,900 in fines. a

He was convicted of one count of theft of guns from a federal firearms licensee, according to Duane Kees a United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Springdale police dispatched to a burglary June 13, 2017 at Springdale Armory. Forty-five guns were stolen, according to court records.

Surveillance video captures Sales’s vehicle. He was found a short time after the burglary in his vehicle wit six stolen guns and a suppressor.

He was indicated by a federal grand jury in July 2017 and entered a guilty plea in September 2017.

This case was investigated by the Springdale Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.