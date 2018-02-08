× Traffic Accidents Cause Slow Downs On Interstate 49 in Benton & Washington Counties

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM)–At least two vehicle accidents caused slowdowns on Interstate 49 on Thursday morning. (Feb. 2).

Dispatchers with Arkansas State Police said crews were heading to the scene of an accident in the southbound lane near exit 88 in Bentonville, but no details have been released about the accident.

Another crash was reported just north of the Elms Springs Rd. Exit in Springdale, which was part of a larger slowdown staring near the northbound exit at Wagon Wheel Rd.

Southbound traffic was also slow starting around the Monroe Ave. exit in Lowell, but no accident had been reported.

Stay with 5NEWS for traffic updates throughout the day.