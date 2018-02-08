× Tyson Foods Plan $100 Million In Bonuses For ‘Frontline’ Workers

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Officials with Springdale-based Tyson Foods estimate a more than $300 million boost to cash flow from lower tax rates, with $100 million in bonuses going to “eligible frontline employees.”

Details on the impact of changes in the corporate tax rate recently approved by Congress were part of Tyson Foods’ Thursday morning (Feb. 8) report on its fiscal first quarter (ending Dec. 30, 2017) financials.

“At Tyson Foods, we’re creating a modern food company focused on protein,” Tom Hayes, Tyson Foods president and CEO, said in the earnings report.

