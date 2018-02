× WATCH: Chilly This Morning, Much Warmer This Afternoon

Dress in layers this morning — a cold start to the day will give way to a much warmer afternoon. Highs today will warm well into the mid to upper 50s with sunny skies and south winds. Lows tonight will drop to near freezing, but Friday afternoon is looking warmer with highs in the 60s.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the Fort Smith area and the River Valley: