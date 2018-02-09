× President Trump Tweets That He Has Signed Spending Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFSM)– President Trump announced he signed the Bipartisan Budget Act into law early Friday Morning (Feb. 9).

This will effectively end the brief government shutdown that began at midnight.

“Just signed Bill. Our Military will now be stronger than ever before. We love and need our Military and gave them everything — and more. First time this has happened in a long time. Also means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!” President Trump tweeted at 7:39am Central time.

The president made a follow-up tweet minutes later, calling for the election of more Republicans in the upcoming 2018 elections.