Arkansas Changes Name Of Alert For Child Abductions

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police have changed the name of the alerts that are sent out in child abduction cases.

Formerly known as Morgan Nick Amber Alert, the alerts are now called Arkansas Amber Alert Plan. It’s a statewide initiative between police, media and residents to use a dependable information delivery system in the hopes of quickly locating abducted children, according to state police.

State police said they made changes to the protocol and will now use social media and advanced technology in the searches.

Amber alerts are not used for all missing children. The alerts are specifically issued when a child is abducted.

Media will follow guidelines issued by the Department of Justice and state police. If there are abductions that are life-threatening to which children are in imminent danger the alert will be issued. Alerts will also be issued when there is a supplemental amount of descriptive information about the abductee and if their younger than 18.