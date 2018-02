Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As flu patients leave doctors’ offices and head to get their prescriptions filled, pharmacists said in some cases customers aren't getting their prescription once they hear the costs.

Doctors often prescribe Tamiflu.

The generic form of Tamiflu can be over one hundred dollars, even with insurance.

The name brand in some cases can run close to two hundred dollars.

Customers are often discovering; their insurance won't pay for a name brand.