× Fayetteville Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Meth Distribution

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman was sentenced to over 10 years in prison Friday (Feb. 9) for distributing methamphetamine.

Stormy Sea Lane, 28, was sentenced on one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Police did a parole search of Lane’s car in April 2017. They found several bags containing meth in her purse and one bag on her body, according to court records.

In June, police learned she was selling meth in Springdale, according to court records. The records state that officers seized an additional seven grams of meth during the search.

The meth seized from Lane was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for testing. The lab results determined that the substance contained 28.43 grams of meth.

Lane was indicted in July 2017 and entered a guilty plea in Nov. 2017.

The sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release and Lane was ordered to pay a $1,900 fine.