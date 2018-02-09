Hundreds Gearing Up For The Fort Smith Marathon, Expect Traffic Delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- People from all over will be in the River Valley this weekend for the fourth annual Fort Smith Marathon.

With all the runners, you'll see a few roads closed and slower traffic throughout the city on Sunday (Feb. 11).

"We're excited about the race. We're excited to have people come in from out of town and just run the city here," said Melissa Vitale who owner of True Grit Running Company.

With people from near and far coming to the area, businesses are already seeing an increase in sales.

"You get to see a lot of our regular customers coming in and making sure they had enough stuff to train and fuel them and get ready for the race. We get to see new customers from out of town," Vitale said.

Law enforcement is also prepping for the race to help stop traffic and prepare drivers for delays.

Some of the major streets impacted include Rogers Avenue, Massard Road, Old Greenwood Road and Free Ferry Road.

"When runners come by, we will let traffic go by as soon as the runner passes," Cpl. Anthony Rice, Fort Smith Police Department said. "You may be slowed down a little bit."

Police ask that drivers be careful and keep an eye out for runners. Cpl. Rice said that you will not just see big groups of runners, but some people running by themselves, depending on their pace.

"We're gonna make sure the runners are safe," Rice said. "We really want drivers to slow down and are very aware that there are gonna be runners at different stages of this race in different parts of the city."

Now after months of training and hard work, runners will get to show what they've got.

"We can't wait to see you guys cross the finish line," Vitale said.

Here is a list from the Fort Smith Police Department of the streets that will be impacted:

For a map of the route for the Fort Smith Marathon or more information, click here.