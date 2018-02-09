× Ice Total Probabilities

I thought this image showed both the location and the likelihood best for ice accumulation this weekend.

Remember, this image depicts 0.01″+ of ice accumulation. This setup is similar to what we saw earlier in the week.

Ice accumulations will be very small but the impacts on travel could be high late Saturday evening and on Sunday morning.

NW Arkansas should be most affected.

The light ice will extend a little farther south into Eastern Oklahoma and some parts of the River Valley.

The best chance for a light glaze of sleet will be in NW Arkansas on Sunday morning.

Again, it’s not much but it’s enough for road problems on bridges and overpasses.

-Garrett