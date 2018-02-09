× Light Ice Accumulations This Weekend

The latest data continues to support another light freezing rain event for our area this weekend.

The mostly likely time to experience slick bridges and overpasses will be from Saturday 5pm to Sunday 8am.

Like earlier this week, accumulations will not be enough to cause widespread power outages although a few sporadic outages will be possible with the heavier accumulations.

There could be a very light layer of sleet as the system departs in NW Arkansas.

Like the previous system, the Fort Smith/River Valley area should expect to see mostly a cold rain although a brief window for minor sleet or freezing rain is possible around 6-8am Sunday.

Setups like this usually lead to normal road conditions by mid-morning Sunday; likely around 10am if not earlier.

-Garrett