Authorities Searching For Local Woman Thought To Be In Danger

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — Police are searching for a woman who is thought to be in danger.

Elizabeth Jane Blair, 20, of Franklin County is missing. Relatives in Missouri reported her missing. She was last seen in the area during May 2017, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they’re concerned about her welfare and she may be with her dad, Edward Blair. He has been investigated by authorities in the past.

Allegations against her dad are issues of concern for her welfare,Sheriff Anthony Boen said.

Elizabeth Blair is described as 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 667-4127.