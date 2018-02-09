× Muldrow PD Seize Five Pounds Of Pot During Traffic Stop

MULDROW, Okla. (KFSM) — Police recovered more than five pounds of marijuana after an officer stopped two men for speeding about 2:30 a.m. Friday (Feb. 9).

In a post on their Facebook page, Muldrow police praised Officer Riley Brooks for his effort, noting he “got a little surprise” when he found five pounds and 12 ounces of marijuana during the traffic stop.

The men were 18 and 19 years old, but no other details were available.

Muldrow police didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.