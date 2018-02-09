‘Night To Shine’ 2018 Shines With 90K Participants Worldwide, Hundreds Locally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE & FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Ninety thousand people with disabilities across the U.S. and in 16 countries celebrated Friday night (Feb. 9).

Five locations in Arkansas participated and two were local: Cross Church in Springdale and West-Ark Church of Christ in Fort Smith. Nearly 550 churches worldwide are celebrating the fourth annual event.

In Springdale, guest of honor Ryan Hainey said he felt like a celebrity and had the time of his life. Hainey said it's his second year to attend.

Guests at both locations had hair and makeup done, hit the red carpet and dance floors, and had prom dates. It's truly a night to shine. From karaoke to dancing... guests said they love attending the event.

The event was for kids and adults.

Hundreds of locals volunteered to help with the events. Volunteer Remington Riggins said, "I think its super cool that he has a heart where he can reach out to all these kids and I just think its awesome."

Hainey agreed.

"I want to thank him and everybody else that really put on this fantastic thing for us people that have disabilities," Hainey said.

Tim Tebow said the event is more than hair and makeup, but it's also about making those who sometimes feel forgotten realize their self-worth and how much they're loved.

Many businesses in the River Valley anticipate this event every year and helped out. Walgreens in Van Buren donated all the supplies for the hair and makeup stations.