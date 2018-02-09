× Congressman Steve Womack Responds To Bipartisan Budget Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFSM) — U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-Arkansas) has released a statement on the passage of the Bipartisan Budget Act.

The statement read:

“This bill isn’t perfect, but it does do a lot of good for the country, including boosting the investment in our national defense and improving resources for the brave men and women in uniform who serve on our behalf.”

Womack also mentioned that the Bipartisan Budget Act “acknowledges…the current budget and appropriations process is not working.”

The Bipartisan Budget Act is a major budget deal that was voted on early Friday (Feb. 9) to end a brief government shutdown. The bill deals with major spending issues as well as raises the debt ceiling and dispenses disaster relief funds.