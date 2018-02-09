× Springdale Man Accused Of Embezzling Money Off Sam’s Club Gift Cards

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man is facing computer fraud charges after being accused of stealing over $350 dollars from Sam’s Club, according to Fayetteville police.

Police were dispatched to the Sam’s Club on Highway 112 Thursday in reference to fraud.

The loss prevention associates told police that Terry Edwards had stolen money from the business since Dec. 2017, according to the preliminary report.

The report states that Edwards was given access to provide new customers with service codes to obtain money on gift cards. He is accused of placing money on gift cards, but then using the cards for his own use. Sam’s associates told police that he had stolen $345, according to the report.

A Sam’s Club spokeswoman said no customers or store associates were affected by the incident.

Edwards was placed under arrest and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.