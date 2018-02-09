× State Police Investigating A Homicide Near Eureka Springs

EUREKA SPRINGS (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police are investigating a homicide near Eureka Springs after the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office found a man dead inside his home on County Road 116.

Deputies found Christopher Alvard, 37, inside his home about 1 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 8), according to State Police.

The sheriff’s office asked State Police to assist with the investigation. The sheriff’s office referred all questions to State Police.

Alvard’s body has been taken to the State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy, State Police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 5NEWS for more developments on this story.