Teen Arrested After Pursuit Through Muldrow, Sallisaw

MULDROW, Okla. (KFSM) -- Police arrested a 16-year-old boy following a pursuit Thursday (Feb. 8) that spilled over into Sallisaw and ended with the boy crashing into an electric pole.

Muldrow police said they were assisting Oklahoma Highway Patrol with a train accident when Muldrow officer Chad Walters spotted a stolen truck drive by.

Walters tried to stop the truck, but the driver fled, and Walters pursued him into Sallisaw, where he crashed.

Police also arrested the boy's passenger, an 18-year-old woman, who was released to parents.

Police haven't released further details.