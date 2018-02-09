UA Honors 70 Years Since First African American Student Attends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A man who was a brave soldier, smart student and fearless person will always be remembered.

Silas B. Hunt was the first African American student to be admitted to the University of Arkansas.

Hunt, a World War II Veteran survived the war in Europe, but returned home to a new fight. He challenged the fact that African American students wren't admitted into all-white southern universities.

The university honors Hunt's legacy numerous ways including an honors award in his name, a building on campus and a sculpture dedicated to him near Old Main.

Students who attend the university are educated about Hunt's legacy.

During 2007, state legislatures named Feb. 2 as 'Silas Hunt Day' in Arkansas.