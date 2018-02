× WATCH: Spring-Like Today, Back To Winter This Weekend

Take advantage of the weather this afternoon, becauseĀ winter returns with a vengeance this weekend. Highs today will soar into the 60s with breezy south winds.

A strong cold front will blow through the area Saturday morning. Expect falling temperatures all day Saturday with areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle possible. Overall amounts of winter weather will be light but road impacts will be possible.

Highs today:

Highs Saturday: