Arkansas Authorities Searching For White Supremacist With Violent History

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV) – Arkansas Community Correction is looking for a violent offender who absconded from parole.

The fugitive’s name is Jason W. Quick. Quick is a parole absconder with several violent convictions including kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and robbery.

In the robbery, he and another man reportedly beat a woman severely and stole her truck.

Quick also has three drug convictions for meth possession along with theft of property and breaking and entering convictions. Quick last paroled from state prison in February 2015. He absconded supervision in November of 2017.

He is a member of a white supremacy gang and has tattoos of swastikas, skulls and the New Aryan Empire patch.

In the past, Quick has lived in the Fort Smith/Van Buren area. If you know where Quick is, please contact ACC.

Quick is about 5’8”, 179 pounds with brown hair and eyes.