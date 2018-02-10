Drivers Are Ready For Spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- This week's winter weather has many drivers longing for warmer spring temperatures to arrive.

Tonight's slick roads come just days after a freezing drizzle caused similar problems for drivers in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday (Feb. 6) night and Wednesday (Feb. 7) morning.

The wet pavement and cold temperatures are leaving many bridges covered in ice.

Drivers say all they're keeping their fingers crossed that this weekend will mark the last of the winter weather for our region.

Driver Danielle Light tells 5NEWS she chooses to stay indoors when it's cold.

"I'm just really ready for the warm weather and I'm really tired of all this cold nasty weather, and the rain, and the ice ... I actually fell and slipped on the ice too," said Light.

Area police and road crews say staying off the roads is always the best bet during ice storms.