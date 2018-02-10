× Fayetteville Mardi Gras Parade — Rain Or Shine

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fat Saturday (Feb. 10) Parade of Fools kicked off at 2 p.m. at the Fayetteville Downtown Square despite the cold, rainy weather.

For weeks, the event’s organizers kept a close eye on the weather forecasts, but ultimately decided to let the good times roll Saturday afternoon.

On average, the organizers said they have around 20 floats that participate.

This year they had a few drop out and one addition.

Mike Clouatre is with a group called the Crew de Ozarks.

For months he worked on a new pirate ship float for the Eureka Springs parade.

Saturday morning though the Eureka Springs parade was cancelled but Clouatre was able to get a spot in Fayetteville’s event.

“We were heartbroken that we put all the time and effort into it,” Clouatre said. “We love doing this and to have them call it off at the last second, which wasn’t their fault. Obviously, the weather turned bad but now everybody is pitching in hardcore working to get it ready.”

Organizers for the parade said they have only had to move the date of the parade once due to a tornado.

They explained there are a few instances where they would do this and a tornado is one of them.

The Grand Marshal of the parade was Fayetteville Mardi Gras Founder Dixie Rhyne.

According to the Fayetteville Mardi Gras website, this is the 26th annual celebration in downtown Fayetteville with Fat Tuesday on Dickson Street, and for 16 years the parade has preceded Fat Tuesday.