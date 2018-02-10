× Helicopter Crashes In The Grand Canyon

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (CBSNews) — A helicopter on Saturday (Feb. 10) crashed in the Grand Canyon, authorities said. Hualapai Nation police Chief Francis Bradley told CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO three people had been killed.

Local authorities said at least seven people were on board.

Allen Kenitzer with the FAA Office of Communications said the cause of the crash is not known. Kenitzer said the aircraft, a Eurocopter EC130, sustained substantial damage.

It’s unclear where the crash occurred.

KPHO reported the FAA and the NTSB were on the scene.