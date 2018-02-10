× Human Remains Found Believed To Be Those Of Missing Missouri Mom

Human remains found Friday (Feb. 10) are believed to be those of an O’Fallon woman who has been missing since December, police said.

The O’Fallon Police Department and C.E.R.T. (Community Emergency Response Team) found human remains after conducting a ground search near the area east of Highway K and Technology Drive.

The body was located in an overgrown ravine in thick underbrush near a creek east of a local hotel.

The remains are believed to be of Kelly Steiniger, who has been missing since Dec. 7. She was last spotted at a QuikTrip on Highway K.

The Medical Examiner’s office has scheduled an autopsy for Saturday (Feb. 10), but authorities do not suspect foul play.