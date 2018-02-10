× Icy Road Conditions Cause Big Problems In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Icy roads have caused massive commuter problems along Interstate 49, in both directions in Springdale

One driver called 5NEWS to report seeing multiple law enforcement crews, tow trucks and massive delays heading into Springdale, coming from Highway 412. “When you turn south onto I-49, there is a huge pileup on the ramp,” said Art Brown.

Also, Brown said there were three wrecks that he saw while driving between Siloam Springs and Tonitown.

