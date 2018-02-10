Icy Road Conditions Cause Big Problems In Springdale

Posted 8:16 pm, February 10, 2018, by , Updated at 08:20PM, February 10, 2018

Photo Courtesy Art Brown.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) —  Icy roads have caused massive commuter problems along Interstate 49, in both directions in Springdale

One driver called 5NEWS to report seeing multiple law enforcement crews, tow trucks and massive delays heading into Springdale, coming from Highway 412.  “When you turn south onto I-49, there is a huge pileup on the ramp,” said Art Brown.

Also, Brown said there were three wrecks that he saw while driving between Siloam Springs and Tonitown.

STORY DEVELOPING