In Fort Smith, It’s About Celebrating ‘Pardi Gras’

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The annual Pardi Gras event took place Saturday (Feb. 10) night, at the Shipley Baking Company.

The evening got underway with cocktails, featured dinner, a live auction and music from the Rockets -- a band with more than 500 combined years of Rock-and-Roll experience.

The event benefits the Fort Smith Museum of History.

Museum directors said the money raised Saturday night helps make many of their annual events a reality.

Fort Smith Museum of History Executive Director Leisa Gramlich said it's what keeps doors opened all year.

"We're there for you to see our exhibits. We have many programs and lectures. This is what makes it possible and continue all those things and to meet our mission to preserve and share the history of Fort Smith," said Gramlich.

The annual event was emceed by 5NEWS Evening Anchor Daren Bobb.