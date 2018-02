Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The northbound Fulbright Expressway is closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

According to Fayetteville police they received a call at 5:15 p.m. about a 12-car accident at the Fulbright Expressway.

Police suggest an alternate travel route.

