Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta
Ingredients
1 C heavy cream
1 C whole milk
3 T sugar
2 T agar agar flakes
1 t vanilla
Directions
Add all ingredients to a saucepan, bring to heat over medium. You don’t want it to boil, just simmer.
Once it starts simmering, turn heat down to medium-low and whisk for 6 minutes.
Remove from heat and pour through a fine mesh strainer to remove any agar agar flakes that might not have dissolved.
Pour into ramekins, cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for a few hours to overnight for it to set up.
Strawberry Lemon Rose Sauce
Ingredients
1 quart strawberries, sliced
¼ C rose simple syrup
(1 C water +1 C sugar, bring to a boil, let sugar 2 t lemon juice dissolve, add 2 T rose water.)
Directions
Add strawberries and rose simple syrup to a saucepan.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
Remove from heat, blend up and strain through a fine mesh strainer.
Chill in fridge for a few hours.
