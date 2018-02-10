Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Panna Cotta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Panna Cotta

Ingredients

1 C heavy cream

1 C whole milk

3 T sugar

2 T agar agar flakes

1 t vanilla

Directions

Add all ingredients to a saucepan, bring to heat over medium. You don’t want it to boil, just simmer.

Once it starts simmering, turn heat down to medium-low and whisk for 6 minutes.

Remove from heat and pour through a fine mesh strainer to remove any agar agar flakes that might not have dissolved.

Pour into ramekins, cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for a few hours to overnight for it to set up.

Strawberry Lemon Rose Sauce

Ingredients

1 quart strawberries, sliced

¼ C rose simple syrup

(1 C water +1 C sugar, bring to a boil, let sugar 2 t lemon juice dissolve, add 2 T rose water.)

Directions

Add strawberries and rose simple syrup to a saucepan.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat, blend up and strain through a fine mesh strainer.

Chill in fridge for a few hours.

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods