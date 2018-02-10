Razorbacks Overcome Sloppy Start To Crush Vanderbilt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--Arkansas was able to shake off a rough start against Vanderbilt to beat the Commodores 72-54 Saturday night. The Razorbacks improve 17-8 overall and 6-6 in SEC play.

Daryl Macon once again was key for the Hogs, he finished with a game-high 21 points making it his seventh-straight game with 20 plus points. Jaylen Barford and Daniel Gafford were right behind him with adding 16 points each. Gafford also posted a career-high seven blocks.

While the Razorbacks had three finish in the the double figures, Vanderbilt (9-16,3-9) didn't have any players finish with more than eight points. Saben Lee, Maxwell Evans, Jeff Roberson, Riley LaChance and Larry Austin Jr. each posted eight points for the Dores. Arkansas defense proved to be too much holing Vanderbilt to just 14-of-56 from the floor.

Vanderbilt took advantage of the Razorbacks slow start leading 13-7 after a pair of free throws by Maxwell Evans, but Arkansas answered with a 15-0 run, and the Commodores were never able to regain the lead.

Next, Arkansas hits the road to face Ole Miss on Tuesday.