FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Arkansas was able to shake off a rough start against Vanderbilt to beat the Commodores 72-54 Saturday night. The Razorbacks improve 17-8 overall and 6-6 in SEC play.

Daryl Macon once again was key for the Hogs, he finished with a game-high 21 points making it his seventh straight game with 20 plus points. Jaylen Barford and Daniel Gafford were right behind him with adding 16 points each.