River Valley Event Aims To Combat Sexual Assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A new statistic reports that one in three women will be victim to sexual assault at some point in their lives.

In the video above, 5NEWS Morning Anchor April Baker sits down with Eddie Herndon, CEO of the United way of Fort Smith, and Allison Davis, from the Crisis Intervention Center, to discuss an upcoming event that hopes to draw more attention and action to the issue.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the 24-hour crisis center at 1-800-359-0056 or visit their website at fscic.org.