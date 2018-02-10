Some Arkansans Took A Cold Plunge Early Saturday

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KFSM) — Beaver Lake, Greenbrier, Blytheville all held Polar Plunge fundraisers Saturday (Feb. 10) morning.

This is where individuals and teams jump into water — very cold water — for a good cause, it’s to raise money and awareness of Special Olympics Arkansas.

Mary Mae Jones Plungers from the Beaver Lake Plunge raised $3,253 and  won ‘Best Large Group Costume.’ Their team had  40 plungers.

By the way, you don’t have to “plunge” to support the cause.  You can show up and donate.

There are more Polar Plunges planned in Arkansas, click here for a schedule.