VIDEO: UAFS Lions Collect Wins Over St. Edward’s

Posted 11:33 pm, February 10, 2018, by , Updated at 11:39PM, February 10, 2018

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- The U-A Fort Smith men's and women's basketball teams hosted St. Edward's Saturday. The Nationally ranked Lions rolled to a 79-63 victory over the Hilltoppers, while the Lady Lions crushed St. Edward's 76-48.