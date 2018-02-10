VIDEO: UAFS Lions Collect Wins Over St. Edward’s

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- The U-A Fort Smith men's and women's basketball teams hosted St. Edward's Saturday. The Nationally ranked Lions rolled to a 79-63 victory over the Hilltoppers, while the Lady Lions crushed St. Edward's 76-48.
