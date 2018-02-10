× Fatality I-49 Approaching West Fork Exit: Vehicle Skids Off Freeway

WEST FORK ( KFSM) — One fatality has been confirmed by Arkansas State Patrol at the site of a multi-car crash Interstate 49, south of the West Fork exit.

There were additional injuries at the accident location, and icy road conditions have been reported by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

If you know someone driving NB on I-49 who may be headed toward this area (S of WF exit), please call them and warn them. This is a serious, multi-vehicle accident. SLOW DOWN – DRIVE SAFELY! https://t.co/eUGdY4QDuk — WashingtonCoSO (@WashingtonCoSO) February 10, 2018

West Fork police confirm that one of their police officers stopped at the wrecks on Interstate 49. He got out of his vehicle to help when another vehicle slid on ice and hit his cruiser.

The officer is fine even though he was not in the vehicle at the time.

Meanwhile, southbound and northbound traffic is completely blocked. Emergency crews are routing traffic to Old Highway 71.

Emergency crews are on scene and traffic is backed up.

STORY DEVELOPING