Winter Weather Advisories In Effect For Saturday Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Benton and Carroll Counties until 12PM CST, Saturday (Feb 10th). Ice accumulations should remain under a tenth.

Main Impacts: Slick spots on some roads, bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks.

This includes cities like: Bentonville, Rogers, Pea Ridge, Bella Vista, Gravette, Gentry, Lowell, and Siloam Springs

More freezing drizzle and sleet will move in this afternoon! Winter Weather Advisories may be posted/extended for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma later today.

-Matt