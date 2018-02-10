Winter Weather Advisories In Effect For Saturday Morning

Posted 4:17 am, February 10, 2018, by , Updated at 04:43AM, February 10, 2018

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Benton and Carroll Counties until 12PM CST, Saturday (Feb 10th). Ice accumulations should remain under a tenth.

Main Impacts:  Slick spots on some roads, bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks.

This includes cities like:  Bentonville, Rogers, Pea Ridge, Bella Vista, Gravette, Gentry, Lowell, and Siloam Springs

More freezing drizzle and sleet will move in this afternoon! Winter Weather Advisories may be posted/extended for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma later today.

-Matt