Alma High School Cheer Team Wins National Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA (KFSM) -- The Alma High School cheer team won the UCA National Championship in Orlando Florida this weekend. The Airedales finished with the number-one spot in the Medium Varsity Game Day competition with a score of 95.10.

The team competed this weekend in the National Cheerleading High School Championship at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The Airedales, who are undefeated, won the division at the Van Buren, Heritage and Bentonville Invitationals. According to the school's website the team was named the Over all Champion at the Van Buren.